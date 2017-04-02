Sask Valley Vipers settle for silver after 9-2 loss to Burnaby Winter Club

The Sask Valley Vipers gave up five goals before Ryan Conlon found the back of the net, but it was too little too late as the Burnaby Winter Club went on to claim their second consecutive Western Canada Bantam Hockey Championship with a 9-2 win.

The Vipers, who hosted the tournament in Warman, had played Burnaby earlier in the tournament only to lose 4-2.

Burnaby’s Kyler Kovitch scored a hat trick in the final while Kalen Szeto recorded four points and led all players in the tournament with 15 points.

The Fort Saskatchewan Rangers finished in third place after defeating the Winnipeg Monarchs 6-3 earlier Sunday.

The Swift Current Kabos Broncos placed fifth.