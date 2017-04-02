Sask Valley Vipers settle for silver after 9-2 loss to Burnaby Winter Club
The Sask Valley Vipers gave up five goals before Ryan Conlon found the back of the net, but it was too little too late as the Burnaby Winter Club went on to claim their second consecutive Western Canada Bantam Hockey Championship with a 9-2 win.
The Vipers, who hosted the tournament in Warman, had played Burnaby earlier in the tournament only to lose 4-2.
READ MORE: Northern Bears heading to Esso Cup after 7-6 comeback win vs Wildcats
Burnaby’s Kyler Kovitch scored a hat trick in the final while Kalen Szeto recorded four points and led all players in the tournament with 15 points.
The Fort Saskatchewan Rangers finished in third place after defeating the Winnipeg Monarchs 6-3 earlier Sunday.
The Swift Current Kabos Broncos placed fifth.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.