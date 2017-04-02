Saskatchewan Rush clinch playoff spot with 17-14 win over Buffalo Bandits

Adam Jones and Ryan Keenan both scored hat tricks to lift the Saskatchewan Rush over the Buffalo Bandits 17-14 on Saturday night in National Lacrosse League action.

Ben McIntosh, Adrian Sorichetti, Mark Matthews and Curtis Knight all struck twice for the Rush (9-4). Mike Messenger, Robert Church and Matthew Dinsdale rounded out the attack.

Dhane Smith replied with a hat trick for Buffalo (5-8), which got two goals apiece from Craig England, Nick Weiss and Ryan Benesch. David Brock, Pat Saunders, Andrew Watt, Mitch Jones and Alex Kedoh Hill supplied the rest of the offence.

Aaron Bold made 39 saves for the win as Davide DiRuscio kicked out 39-of-51 shots in defeat.

Saskatchewan was 2 for 5 on the power play and the Bandits converted on both their opportunities.