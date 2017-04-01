Canada
April 1, 2017 1:17 am
Updated: April 1, 2017 1:18 am

Bombardier CEO asks directors to hike back his pay amid a public outcry

By Staff The Canadian Press

PM Justin Trudeau defended a bailout of Bombardier saying the government is putting its faith in the long term prospects of the company.

A A

The chairman of Bombardier is asking his board of directors to scale back his compensation for 2016 in the face of a public outcry.

Pierre Beaudoin says in a statement released late Friday that he took the decision in light of criticism over dramatic increases in executive pay.


Story continues below

Beaudoin says it’s clear the issue has become a distraction to the work done by the company and he hopes his step will shift the focus back to that.

He says he has asked the board to bring his compensation to what it was in 2015, but the statement didn’t indicate a figure.

READ MORE: Bombardier facing union drive in Montreal

Total compensation for the Montreal-based manufacturer’s top five executives and Beaudoin was US$32.6 million in 2016, up from US$21.9 million the year before.

Earlier Friday, senior Quebec cabinet ministers said Bombardier must to respond to the shock it created among citizens and elected officials regarding increased executive pay.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Bombardier
bombardier cel pierre beaudoin
bombardier ceo pay
Bombardier salaries
bombardier salary
bombardier salary pierre beaudoin
Pierre Beaudoin
pierre beaudoin bombardier
pierre beaudoin salary

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News