Global News
March 31, 2017 4:45 pm

London Police seek public’s help to identify robbery suspect

By Global News

London police are looking for a suspect following a convenience-store holdup on March 29.

Global News
A A

London Police are reporting that on March 29, at approximately 10:30 p.m., a man entered a variety store at 122 Wharncliffe Road South and demanded money. The man was carrying a knife and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described by police as white, 25 to 35 years of age with a light-coloured goatee and a heavy build, approximately 200 pounds. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a baseball cap, a beige jacket with hood pulled over his hat, black jogging pants, sunglasses and orange work-style gloves.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent online at www.londoncrimestoppers.com.
Report an error

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News