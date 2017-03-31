London Police seek public’s help to identify robbery suspect

London Police are reporting that on March 29, at approximately 10:30 p.m., a man entered a variety store at 122 Wharncliffe Road South and demanded money. The man was carrying a knife and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described by police as white, 25 to 35 years of age with a light-coloured goatee and a heavy build, approximately 200 pounds. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a baseball cap, a beige jacket with hood pulled over his hat, black jogging pants, sunglasses and orange work-style gloves.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent online at www.londoncrimestoppers.com.