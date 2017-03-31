Firefighters rescue 3 dogs trapped in Spence house fire

WINNIPEG – Firefighters responded to a house fire Friday morning where several animals were trapped inside.

Fire crews were called to a house on the 600 block of Langside Street before 5 a.m.

Three dogs were in the house while crews fought the fire. They were rescued after the fire was put out.

Fire officials say the house was boarded up and the people staying inside escaped and were unharmed.

Officials say the fire started from a mattress on the third floor of the home.