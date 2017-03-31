Where are the hockey fans in Kamloops?
While almost 6,000 fans have been crowding out the WHL Kelowna Rockets playoff games this week, the stands in Kamloops are almost half empty.
Fans say it comes down to how successful the team is: winning equals fan support.
While Kamloops has traditionally rallied around the Blazers franchise, support has been dwindling, according to die-hard fans.
Game 5 of the series between the Blazers and Rockets continues Friday at Prospera Place in Kelowna.
