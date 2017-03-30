Province to operate Red River Floodway Friday morning

The Red River Floodway will be operating Friday morning now that the risk of ice flowing into the floodway channel is low enough, according to a release issued by the province on Thursday.

“Manitoba Infrastructure’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre reports ice is now moving freely through the Red River Floodway control structure and is no longer at risk of flowing into the floodway channel if the floodway gates are raised,” the release said.

The floodway gates will be operated starting at 10 a.m.

The water level in Winnipeg at James Avenue is at 15.8 feet and is expected to crest at 19.1 feet by Sunday.

The City of Winnipeg is expected to prepare 75,000 sandbags by the weekend. The possibility of ice jams along the Red River means roughly 50 properties could be in danger of flooding.

The province warned that water levels continue to increase across southern Manitoba, particularly on the Red River tributaries.