Former Ancaster mayor honoured at plaque unveiling

Politicians, past and present, gathered for a ceremony in honour of Ann Sloat.

A plaque was unveiled Thursday, naming the forecourt of Ancaster Old Town Hall in honour of the town’s former mayor.

Sloat was mayor from 1973 until 1984, then served a stint in provincial parliament, before returning to local politics as a regional councillor and retiring in 2000 at the time of amalgamation.

The 88-year-old, who was showered with compliments during the ceremony, joked, ” I don’t really deserve them but I’m taking them anyway.”

Sloat added that she’s proud to have left an impression as being “tough,” noting that as chair of the finance committee, “I regarded that money as mine and didn’t want those bad guys to spend it.”

Her motto was: “You want something in the budget, you take something out of it.”