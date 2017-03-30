Habitat for Humanity helps Forbes Street welcome new neighbours

Two London families are moving out of affordable social housing and into home ownership.

Habitat for Humanity held a key ceremony for the Robitaille and Solomon families at 16 and 18 Forbes Street at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

“The families told touching stories about their journeys to Habitat [and] all of their volunteering,” Brian Elliot, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Heartland, said.

The Robitaille family, Juan Jose, Michelle, their three-year-old daughter, Juliette, and their son, Joseph Mitchel, have been living in a townhouse with Michelle’s mother and sisters where the four of them shared one bedroom.

According to Elliot, the families met the organization’s guidelines for income, family sizes and type as well as their living conditions.

“Both the homes are three-bedroom homes. They are finished bedrooms, partially finished basements, full bath, powder room [and] kitchens,” Elliot said. “Everything is there so that when they move in, they can enjoy it right away.”

READ MORE: Habitat for Humanity seeking all-female crews to build houses in Montreal

Forbes Street was created through a partnership between Habitat for Humanity and Homes Unlimited, who were already setting up affordable rental housing.

According to Elliot, it is a year-long process with five months being spent on constructing the homes.

“We’ve got 15 lots left so we will continue working on the next two homes on that street,” Elliot said. “We will continue to build throughout London and Middlesex but also in all the other counties.”