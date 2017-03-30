City staff say don’t renovate Hamilton’s First Ontario Centre

City staff have issued their response to a consultant’s report about what could be done to rejuvenate Hamilton’s First Ontario Centre, and it isn’t good news for the aging facility.

We already know that three options were proposed.

One was to spend $250 million to bring the arena up to modern day standards; another was to spend about $68 million for a partial upgrade and the third option was to do nothing.

It’s no surprise that city staff have recommended the “do nothing” option.

That may be disappointing to those who still have visions of an NHL team landing in Hamilton someday, but realistically, what other choice did the city have?

Faced with immense budget challenges, how can city council commit hundreds of millions or even tens of millions of dollars to arena upgrades?

Hamilton Bulldogs owner Michael Andlauer had no comment on the staff recommendation, but he and the Bulldogs must be disappointed.

The Bulldogs’ failed attempt at securing the Memorial Cup was due, in part, to deficiencies in the arena.

Andlauer himself has spent a good deal of his own money to upgrade the arena over the last few years.

It’s clear that the Bulldogs are committed to Hamilton, but if it becomes evident that Hamilton isn’t committed to the Bulldogs and the arena, that relationship could change quickly.