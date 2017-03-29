COMMENTARY: Civility takes a holiday in Hamilton LRT debate

This is not about the pros and cons of LRT for Hamilton.

Frankly, I don’t think that I or anyone else can bring anything new to the debate to sway anyone’s opinion on the issue.

People on both sides of the issue are passionate and feel that they are on the right side of the issue and that’s to be expected, but it’s the tone of the debate that is worrisome.

I’ve seen it from the calls and social media posts I’ve received during the debate and we certainly saw it yesterday at the city council meeting when delegation after delegation reiterated their talking points.

Suggesting that support for LRT, or LRT Fever as it was described, was worse than the SARS or AIDS epidemics is crossing the line of civil discourse.

Likewise, portraying anti-LRT advocates as misinformed Luddites who don’t care about their community is insulting and unfair.

There are people on both sides of the debate who are passionate Hamiltonians, but we need to dial down the rhetoric.

We’ve let civility take a holiday and we’ve pitted neighbour against neighbour and that’s a problem.

No one knows how city council will ultimately decide this issue, but the wounds opened by this divisive debate in our Hamilton community are going to take a long time to heal.