Beijing
March 29, 2017 10:53 pm
Updated: March 29, 2017 11:08 pm

Canucks to play preseason games in China

By Staff The Associated Press

The Vanouver Canucks will play two preseason games in China.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
A A

BEIJING – The NHL will play its first games in China this fall when the Los Angeles Kings and Vancouver Canucks meet in Beijing and Shanghai.

The preseason games will take place Sept. 21 in Shanghai and Sept. 23 in Beijing. Commissioner Gary Bettman announced the launch of the NHL China Games at a news conference Thursday morning at Le Sports Center.

China is expected to be a large focus of the league’s international ventures. Next season, the NHL is playing two regular-season games in Sweden between the Colorado Avalanche and Ottawa Senators.

Bettman called it a historic moment for the league.

© 2017 The Associated Press

Report an error
Beijing
Canucks
Gary Bettman
NHL China
NHL in China
Shanghai

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News