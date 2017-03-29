A man went missing in Indonesia. Police found him dead inside a python.

An Indonesian father of two was found dead inside a python in a village on the island of Sulawesi after he went missing on Sunday, reports say.

Akbar, 25, went to harvest palm oil on his farm and had been gone for 24 hours when villagers reported his disappearance to police, BBC reported.

Police searched the area and found a 23-foot reticulated python lying close to Akbar’s garden, according to The Jakarta Post.

The reticulated python is the longest in the world, and has been known to grow to lengths of up to 32 feet.

Akbar’s boots could clearly be seen in the snake’s stomach, the Post reported, quoting media outlet Tribun Timur.

Residents of the village cut the snake open with a big knife and found Akbar’s body inside.

Tribun Timur posted a video that showed the cutting.

Villagers heard cries emanating from a palm grove the previous night, village secretary Salubiro Junaidi told the Post.

Pythons of this length don’t normally roam in human settlements, Brawijaya University’s Nia Kurniawan told BBC.

But they do often hunt for prey such as wild dogs or boars. A palm oil plantation would attract such animals, he said.

These snakes attack their prey by latching on with dozens of teeth and then squeezing them to death before they’re swallowed whole.