Oliver hospital’s chief of staff resigns in protest

Dr. Peter Entwistle is resigning as chief of staff at the South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver.

It’s in protest over what he calls eroding patient care.

“I think our health services is underfunded and I think people have to speak out,” he said.

The doctor has been practicing medicine for 30 years and will continue as an emergency room physician at the hospital as well as his private practice.

He’s resigning his administrative role, claiming the Interior Health Authority plans to reduce the number of physical acute care beds from 24 to 18.

“We’re going to have patients who can’t go onto the acute ward and be cared for there,” he said.

Dr.Entwhistle fears the potential removal of the six outstanding beds means surplus patients will end up in the emergency department.

Carl Meadows with the Interior Health Authority said no decisions have been made yet.

“We continue to focus on great patient care, nothing is changing around our taxpayer funded bed base at this time, and those decisions will be made in collaboration with physicians and nursing staff,” he said.

Entwistle said patient care would be impacted by a reduction in physical beds.

“There is going to be patients who are sick, sick enough to be in a hospital, who aren’t going to be in a bed. We know that people who are kept in emergency departments when they should be admitted have an increased risk of dying, that is a fact,” Entwistle said.

Oliver mayor Ron Hovanes said the community can’t stomach any further cuts to its only hospital.

“Our general hospital is critical for the people that need it… they would have to have an incredible business case to seek support from my council, from my community for further cuts,” he said.

Entwhistle said he wants to create change through the political arena.

“I’m sick of people complaining that politicians never do anything. I’m sick of hearing people complain about a service. At least get out and vote. At least I’m trying to offer an alternative,” he said.

Entwhistle intends to run as an independent in the May provincial election to raise awareness over what he calls underfunding of the health-care system.