1 man facing charges after police seize guns, ammunition in North Central

A 35-year-old man is facing firearm charges after police surrounded a house in the 1000 block of Retallack Street Tuesday afternoon.

At around 12:30 p.m., police were called to a house in the 1000 block of Retallack Street, near Fifth Avenue, after being told a man had entered the residence with a gun.

Police set up a perimeter around the house. Three people left the residence and were briefly taken into custody. A man and a woman remained inside.

The Crisis Negotiations Team, and other officers, talked to the two individuals through the window. The woman left the house around 3 p.m. but the man refused to exit.

When the man threatened to harm himself and police, the SWAT team was called out. However before the team arrived, the man was arrested. Police said the canine team was used when the man did not listen to police commands and tried to get into a nearby vehicle. As with any other use of force, police said the canine deployment is reported to a Use-of-Force Review Board and the Saskatchewan Police Commission.

The man was transported to hospital for treatment of his injury after the arrest. Police then searched the house and found a sawed-off .22 calibre rifle and ammunition.

Joseph Poitras is facing a total of nine charges including two charges of careless use of a firearm, prohibited device or ammunition, one charge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, one charge of possession of a loaded and restricted firearm and one charge of possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm obtained by crime.

He is also facing one charge each of tampering with a serial number of a firearm and possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to public peace, along with two charges of breach of undertaking.

Poitras appeared in provincial court Wednesday morning.