Regina police find vehicle of missing man Mathew Dahl

Regina police have discovered a black Buick Encore they say was driven by a 32-year-old missing man, Mathew Dahl.

Regina Police Service officers found the vehicle in a rural location northwest of the city. Dahl is still missing. Police, along with trained searchers, are continuing to look for him.

Dahl was last seen near Fourth Avenue and Forget Street around 3 a.m. on March 8. He was reported missing on March 10 and police have been unable to contact him.

Dahl is described as Caucasian, six feet tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He has short brown hair, brown eyes and Chinese symbols tattooed on the left side of his neck by his ear, as well as his right arm and left arm.

Dahl was last seen wearing a black jacket, a black toque and white runners.

Anyone who has seen Dahl or has any other information is asked to call Regina police at 306-777-6500.