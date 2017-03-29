Manitoba RCMP asking for help finding missing teen

Alexis Shuttleworth, 17, has been missing since March 14 and Manitoba RCMP are concerned for her well-being.

Shuttleworth was last seen in Ebb and Flow First Nation, Manitoba.

She is described as standing 5’4″ and weighing 125 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ste Rose du Lac RCMP at 1-204-447-3082 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Ebb and Flow First Nation is approximately 185 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.