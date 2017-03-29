Sneak peek of new Komodo dragon exhibit at Saskatoon zoo

The Saskatoon zoo’s newest attractions, Thorn and Shruikan, have been settling into their new home at the Komodo dragon exhibit.

Global News was invited to a sneak peek of the new exhibit, which will give visitors an opportunity to get an up-close look at the large reptiles.

“We know kids and adults of all ages will be amazed by the Komodo dragons,” Tim Sinclair-Smith, Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo manager, said in a release.

“Having these unique animals in Saskatoon provides a great opportunity for us to talk about threatened species around the world, including those in our own backyard.”

The Komodo Island Exhibit officially opens to the public on Saturday, April 1. The zoo will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT.

Zoo officials said the exhibit was made possible through the generous support of the Saskatoon Zoo Foundation.

“Working with the zoo and many local sponsors, we were able to create a world class exhibit in a short amount of time,” Dawn Woroniuk, executive director of the foundation, said.

“We hope this exhibit will help bring awareness to the Saskatoon Zoo Foundation as we continue to work tirelessly to build for the future of this facility.”

The Komodo dragons are on loan from the Calgary Zoo and will be featured in Saskatoon for the 2017 season.