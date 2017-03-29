Water emergency declared in Picton, Ont., due to leak from sunken barge

PICTON, Ont. – The mayor of Picton, Ont., has declared a water emergency as a precautionary measure and is asking residents to limit their water use because of contaminants leaking from a partially submerged barge.

Efforts to recover the barge from Picton Bay began on Friday and Prince Edward County officials initially said about 30 litres of pollutants had been released into the water.

The county said the leaked material was being contained by pollution control equipment and was expected to evaporate. Officials also said about 1,100 litres of fuel remained in the vessel in a double walled tank and precautions were being taken to ensure no fuel was released.

READ MORE: Fate of controversial Ontario wind farm to be decided in court

But Mayor Robert Quaiff issued a statement on Tuesday evening saying contaminants were approaching a water intake serving the eastern Ontario community and it was decided to close the intake and halt water processing until the safety of drinking water could be confirmed.

The statement did not say which contaminants had been released.

The county said that although it has enough drinking water on hand to handle demands until Wednesday, residents were being asked to limit their water use.