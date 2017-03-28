WHL’s Kootenay Ice purchased by Winnipeg pair

The Western Hockey League’s Kootenay Ice have been purchased by a pair of Winnipeggers.

The Kootenay Ice Hockey Club announced on Tuesday the Chynoweth family has entered into an agreement to sell the team to Winnipeg entrepreneur Greg Fettes and former True North Sports and Entertainment executive Matt Cockell.

Fettes is the founder of 24-7 Intouch while Cockell is the former vice president of corporate partnerships for True North.

The media release from the hockey club indicates Cockell will relocate to Cranbrook, B.C. to take over the role of president and general manager.

“Our family is looking forward to becoming an active community member, and we are excited to engage directly with some of the greatest fans in the entire Western Hockey League,” said Cockell in a statement.

Cockell, 37, is a former fifth round draft pick of the Vancouver Canucks. He played goalie for the MJHL’s Winnipeg South Blues and suited up for the Saskatoon Blades, Seattle Thunderbirds, Regina Pats, and Spokane Chiefs of the WHL from 1996-1999. He also spent time as a goalie coach for the Brandon Wheat Kings.

The sale needs formal approval by the WHL Board of Governors and they’ll review the new ownership application at a meeting on April 27.