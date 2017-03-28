Winnipeg highway safety advocates calling for change to construction zone fines

WINNIPEG — Construction season is looming, and highway safety advocates in Winnipeg are asking the government to scrap their laws fining drivers double for speeding when workers aren’t present.

Wise Up Winnipeg members have been standing on the side of the road on Bishop Grandin Boulevard for the past week, with signs warning drivers of photo enforcement parked in the middle of a construction zone near Pembina Highway.

“The double fine sign is very small, it’s hard to notice, and there is no workers that you can see,” Wise Up Winnipeg member Kevin Yaworski said.

Over the past week, Yaworski said photo radar vehicles have been parked in the middle of the construction zone on Bishop Grandin, even when workers aren’t present. Under current laws, officials can enforce tickets regardless if there are people working on the construction site.

Yaworski said the law isn’t improving safety, and is causing a headache for Winnipeg drivers.

“There’s nothing wrong with putting signs up to help people slow down,” Yaworski said. “But they shouldn’t be enforcing double fines.”

Wise Up Winnipeg said they will be standing near construction zones with their signs all summer, warning drivers of photo enforcement. Yaworski said the group doesn’t plan on stopping until changes are made.

“We’ll be out. That’s for sure.”

Wise Up is hoping the province will make changes to the law, so that fines can only be issued when workers are present. They are also pushing for officials to make changes to construction zone signage, claiming it is too hard for drivers to read when fines are doubled.

The province did not respond to an interview request.