Injured snowboarder Mark McMorris provisionally named to Canada Olympic team

Injured snowboarder Mark McMorris has been provisionally named to Canada’s Olympic team along with fellow snowboarder Max Parrot.

McMorris is currently recovering in Vancouver General Hospital after suffering severe injuries Saturday during a backcountry excursion.

Despite his road to recovery, Canada Snowboard’s executive director, Patrick Jarvis, said in a release he believes McMorris will be prepared for the rehabilitation required to make a comeback to competition leading into next year’s Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, Korea.

“We fully support Mark and he is already under the incredible care of the staff of the Vancouver General Hospital.” said Jarvis in the release. “Mark has shown incredible resilience and commitment to recovering from injury and we know that PyeongChang 2018 will be a strong motivation for his comeback.”

Canada Snowboard says both McMorris and Parrot had an incredible year and still must meet a minimum performance criterion at an eligible event during this season. They must place in the top 16 and top 2/3 of the field size (excluding DNS competitors) in at least 1 World Snowboard Points List 700 point Slopestyl event or higher.

McMorris, a Regina native, is currently recovering from a broken jaw, broken left arm, ruptured spleen, stable pelvic fracture, rib fractures and a collapsed left lung, Canada Snowboard said in a release Monday.

-With files from The Canadian Press