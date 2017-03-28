Snow, freezing rain closes Nova Scotia schools

A messy mix of weather has closed a number of schools in Nova Scotia on Tuesday.

Closed:

All Halifax Regional School Board schools

All Annapolis Valley Regional School Board schools

All South Shore Regional School Board schools

Chignecto Central Regional School Board schools (Schools in Colchester & Pictou counties and Municipality of East Hants)

All HRSB schools are closed today (Tues. March 28, 2017). School board offices will open at 10 am. Please RT — HRSB (@HRSB_Official) March 28, 2017

Many university and NSCC campuses across the province have also delayed openings for the day.

The city of Halifax has also delayed the start of recreation programs due to the inclement weather.

According to Environment Canada, around 10 cm of snow fell in Halifax overnight. Freezing rain and ice pellets are expect to continue in the region throughout the morning.