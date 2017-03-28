City of Regina struggles to fill the hole the province blew in its budget

Ward Two City Councilor Bob Hawkins had some choice words for describing the provincial budget’s impact on Regina’s finances.

“This is a budget that comes like a thief in the night,” Hawkins said.

Regina city council threw out the regular agenda Monday night to hold a special meeting to pitch ideas on how to make up a $13 million shortfall in provincial funding.

“We’re looking at ways that would not have a direct impact on property taxes,” Mayor Michael Fougere said.

“We’ll look at exemptions as an example, increasing costs to Crowns as was mentioned, so that’s the view.”

City administration will draw up a revised budget that will be presented to council on April 10.

Fougere added that if a property tax increase is necessary then he would like to see an extra line on tax bills called the “provincial levy.” This would be for taxes collected as a result of this mid-year adjustment.

In February, city council approved a 3.99 per cent mill rate increase. Council debated reducing that figure to 3.79 per cent, but opted not to, over concern about potential cuts in the then-upcoming provincial budget.

The biggest cut comes from the upcoming elimination of grants in lieu of taxes for SaskPower and SaskEnergy. That cut takes effect April 1, and is expected to cost Regina $8 million this year, and then $11 million annually.

Ward 10 Councillor Jerry Flegel estimates that this would mean an additional $137 per household as the money is recouped solely through property taxes.

“When we did a four-point increase last year I think the average was about $65 to $70 per household. So this is a huge impact for us, and we’re going to have to go back to the drawing board with the 2017 budget,” he added.

No measures were voted on at Monday’s meeting. The goal was to talk about ideas for administration to consider when making their budget revisions.

One thing council agreed on was that they were frustrated with the province. Councillors said they feel the province is downloading their financial situation onto Regina and other municipalities across the province.

“If the province wanted the taxpayers of Saskatchewan to pay more money, to pay more taxes, they should have been the ones to make that decision,” Ward Seven Councillor Sharron Bryce said.

Mayor Fougere said that in his 20 years in civic politics he’s never seen communities so united on a single issues.

READ MORE: Sask. government responds to Saskatoon city council’s court injunction move

Prior to this meeting, Government Relations Minister Donna Harpauer said the province does not want to see municipalities raise property taxes. She added that cities have reserve funds they can potentially dip into to make up the difference.

Regina city council is hesitant to go down that road. Their position is that reserve funds are accumulated through prudent fiscal management, and should be used for future investment or emergency situations, like a flood.

“This is the equivalent of using our savings account to pay for monthly expenses. What happens when our savings are gone?” Ward Six Councillor Joel Murray said.

According to this year’s budget, Regina’s total reserves are expected to total $159 million across multiple accounts.

Mayor Fougere will join his counterparts from Saskatoon and Yorkton on Wednesday to meet with members of cabinet, including Finance Minister Kevin Doherty. Fougere said his goal is to see a reversal of the decision to cut grants-in-lieu.