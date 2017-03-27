Man arrested for allegedly assaulting Toronto parking officer
A man has been arrested after a male parking officer was allegedly assaulted in Scarborough on Sunday.
Toronto Police say the incident occurred just after 3 p.m. in the Warden Avenue and Ellesmere Road area.
A man had allegedly confronted the parking officer and assaulted him after a ticket was issued for a car.
Police say the man was arrested and detained following the incident.
Ding Zhen, 42, of Toronto has been charged with assaulting a peace officer.
Zhen is scheduled to appear at a Scarborough court in late April.
