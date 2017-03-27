Man arrested for allegedly assaulting Toronto parking officer

A man has been arrested after a male parking officer was allegedly assaulted in Scarborough on Sunday.

Toronto Police say the incident occurred just after 3 p.m. in the Warden Avenue and Ellesmere Road area.

A man had allegedly confronted the parking officer and assaulted him after a ticket was issued for a car.

Police say the man was arrested and detained following the incident.

Ding Zhen, 42, of Toronto has been charged with assaulting a peace officer.

Zhen is scheduled to appear at a Scarborough court in late April.