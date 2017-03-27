Edmonton man charged in 2 recent ATM thefts

A 43-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with two ATM thefts in south Edmonton earlier this month.

On Saturday, March 11, police said an ATM was stolen from a hotel in the area of Calgary Trail and 51 Avenue. On March 21, police were called to a pharmacy in Pleasantview after an ATM was targeted.

Police allege the suspect is connected to at least two other ATM thefts in areas surrounding Edmonton and said additional charges are pending.

Police said the damage to the buildings and machines is pegged at more than $100,000.

Watch below: Police release surveillance video they say shows two suspects stealing an ATM from the Ramada Edmonton South near 53 Avenue and Calgary Trail on March 11, 2017.

John Joshua Ford was arrested in the downtown area last Wednesday and charged with the following:

Shop break and commit theft under $5,000

Shop break with intent

Mischief under $5,000

Possessing break-in instruments (x 2)

Disguised while in the commission of an offence

Theft under $5,000

On March 17, Edmonton police issued a security reminder to local businesses following a rash of ATM thefts. Police urged businesses owners to place their ATMs in high-traffic areas that are well lit and covered by surveillance cameras. Police also recommend the machines be attached with bolts to the floor when possible.