Mike’s Monday outlook: southern Manitoba dialing up the heat

We’re finally starting to get into some warmer weather! This weekend saw temperatures get close to 10 C on Sunday in parts of Manitoba and Estevan, Sask., was the hottest place in the country at 14.7 C. We should see temperatures like this a little later in the week in Manitoba.

Generally the trend for the week is to warm up towards the middle where there’s the potential for temperatures to climb into the mid-teens.

However warm the temperatures get, it’s unlikely to be dry all week. There’s a chance of flurries and showers in the Parkland area Tuesday are likely overnight in the Winnipeg area. Later in the week, there’s the potential for more showers but none of the rain is expected to be heavy. The other added bonus here is the rain isn’t expected to contribute to a temperature drop.

A cold front is not moving over us, meaning warmer temperatures should stick around through the week.