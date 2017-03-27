Canada
Canadian gold coin worth $6M stolen from Berlin museum

By Staff The Associated Press

Berlin police say thieves broke into the Bode Museum in Berlin, Germany and made off with a massive 100 kilogram gold coin issued by the Royal Canadian Mint and valued at approximately $6 million.

“Big Maple Leaf,” which is three centimetres thick with a diameter of 53 centimetres, has a portrait of the Queen on one side and maple leaves on the other.

It has a face value of $1 million, but by weight alone it would be worth more than $6 million at market prices.

The museum says the coin is in the Guinness Book of Records for its purity of 999.99/1000 gold.

Spokesman Stefen Petersen said thieves apparently entered through a window at about 3:30 a.m. Monday, broke into a cabinet where the coin was kept, and escaped with it before police arrived.

“The coin was secured with bullet-proof glass inside the building. That much I can say,” Winfrid Wenzel of the Berlin police said. “Neither I or Bode museum can go into detail regarding personnel inside the building, the alarm system or security installations.”

A ladder was found by nearby railway tracks.

The coin was minted in 2007 and loaned to the Bode Museum in December 2010.

