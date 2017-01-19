Crime
January 19, 2017 8:15 pm

70 pieces of art worth $750K stolen in northern Alberta: RCMP

By Staff The Canadian Press

"Canadian Autumn," one of the pieces of art stolen in September, according to Alberta RCMP.

Courtesy: Fairview RCMP
FAIRVIEW, Alta. – Mounties are asking for help finding art worth almost $750,000 that was stolen from a storage location in a small town in northwestern Alberta.

RCMP say more than 70 pieces, including prints and statues, were being moved to an undisclosed auction house when they were stolen in Fairview on Sept. 22.

The art includes prints by Canadian wildlife artist Robert Bateman.

Other prints by U.S. wildlife artist Stephen Lyman and sculptures by American artist Frederick Hart are also missing.

Cpl. Gord Hughes of Peace River RCMP says the name of the owner of the art won’t be released.

Hughes also won’t say where the art was being transported from or where it was going.

“We’re asking for anyone with information about the artwork, its location or who took it to call their local RCMP detachment.”

The Bateman prints stolen include Shadows of the Rainforest, Wolfpack in Moonlight and New Territory.

One of the Hart sculptures taken in the heist includes Divine Milieu valued at $11,850.

