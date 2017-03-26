Hero’s welcome for Okanagan Special Olympic athletes returning home

There was a warm welcome at Kelowna International Airport Sunday morning as local athletes who competed in the 2017 Special Olympic World Winter Games returned home.

A warm welcome home to our Special Olympic @sobcsociety Okanagan athletes! pic.twitter.com/R5HrYNoqbB — Lauren Pullen (@Lauren_Global) March 26, 2017

All four Okanagan athletes had podium-winning performances in Austria, with a total of eight medals coming back to the valley.

“(We’re) very proud of everybody,” assistant coach Ray Huson said, holding back tears.

“They did amazing.”

Francis Stanley was crowned the fastest in the world in the 2.5 kilometer cross-country classic. He won gold in the top tier of competition.

“On the last day on his last race he got that gold medal,” Stanley’s mom Annabel Stanley said. “It was the icing on the cake to an incredible week.”

Cross-country skier Tracey Melesko from Kelowna won gold in the five kilometer classic race and 4×100 meter freestyle relay. She also picked up bronze in the 2.5 kilometer classic race. This was her fifth time competing on the world stage.

“This one was more special,” Melesko said. “I was just more relaxed, I think I did really well.”

Snowshoer Tony Wilkinson from Kelowna was part of the gold medal winning 4×100 meter relay team and also won silver in the men’s 100 meter.

“I’m very proud of myself,” Wilkinson said. “I worked so hard for this.”

Vernon’s Justin Sigal won silver in the five kilometer cross-country classic and bronze in the 2.5 kilometer classic.

“I raced by heart out,” Sigal said.

It was Stanley, Wilkinson and Sigal’s first time competing at the World Winter Games.