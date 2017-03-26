Saskatchewan Rush’s comeback attempt falls short as Colorado Mammoth win 14-11

Jeremy Noble had four goals, including a natural hat trick, and three assists to lead the Colorado Mammoth past the Saskatchewan Rush 14-11 on Saturday night in National Lacrosse League action.

Zack Greer and Callum Crawford both scored three times and added three assists for Colorado (7-6), while Jacob Ruest struck twice. Stephen Keogh and Eli McLaughlin each had a goal and three assists apiece. Dillon Ward made 46 saves for the win.

Robert Church had three goals and an assist for Saskatchewan (8-3), while Mark Matthews had a pair of goals and four assists. Matthew Dinsdale and Ben McIntosh each had two goals and two assists, while Adam Jones and Adrian Sorichetti rounded out the attack. Aaron Bold stopped 33 shots in net.

The Mammoth were 5 for 9 on the power play and the Rush went 1 for 3.