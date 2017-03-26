2 injured after single-vehicle crash on Highway 15 in Montreal

Two men in their early 20s are recovering in hospital after a single-vehicle crash overnight left Highway 15 South closed for approximately six hours.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Ingrid Asselin said the crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday on Highway 15 South, near the Salaberry exit in Montreal.

The driver reportedly hit a concrete wall, but the circumstances leading to the crash are unclear.

When emergency crews arrived on the scene, the passenger had been ejected from the vehicle at the time of impact, while the driver remained trapped inside.

The jaws of life were used to free him from the wreckage.

Both men were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The highway was closed until 7 a.m., as collision experts investigated.

Asselin said the driver could face charges of driving under the influence. Police have requested a blood sample.