Canada
March 26, 2017 12:20 pm

2 injured after single-vehicle crash on Highway 15 in Montreal

By Web producer  Global News

Highway 15 South was closed for 6 hours Sunday morning as collision experts went over the scene of a single-vehicle crash that sent two men to hospital. Sunday, March 26, 2017.

Courtesy TVA
A A

Two men in their early 20s are recovering in hospital after a single-vehicle crash overnight left Highway 15 South closed for approximately six hours.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Ingrid Asselin said the crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday on Highway 15 South, near the Salaberry exit in Montreal.

The driver reportedly hit a concrete wall, but the circumstances leading to the crash are unclear.

When emergency crews arrived on the scene, the passenger had been ejected from the vehicle at the time of impact, while the driver remained trapped inside.

The jaws of life were used to free him from the wreckage.

Both men were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The highway was closed until 7 a.m., as collision experts investigated.

Asselin said the driver could face charges of driving under the influence. Police have requested a blood sample.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Highway 15
HIghway 15 crash
Montreal car crash
Montreal crash
Single Vehicle Crash
SQ
Sureté du Québec

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News