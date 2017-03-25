Body discovered in suspicious death identified as Vernon, B.C. man

Global News has learned the body found on Thursday morning in the Silver Star Mountain area was that of Vernon resident Dustin Rogers.

The body was found near the intersection of Wilson Jacson Road and Jordache Road in Vernon around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.

RCMP confirm that they are dealing with a suspicious death, but would release no further information.

“At times when we don’t release much information in the preliminary stages of an investigation, we would like to assure the public it’s done for a reason. We have to ensure the investigation is not jeopardized, that elements are safeguarded and that sensitivities are maintained,” Cpl. Dan Moskaluk said.

Memorials to Rogers are showing up on Facebook posts. A friend of Rogers, who did not want to released this statement to Global News:

“I’ve known Dustin since I was seven. He was my first friend when I moved to Canada and I was his first friend when he came to Harwood in elementary [school]. We were inseparable. We were supposed to go fishing soon,” Dominik Rich said via text message.

If Rogers’ death is determined to be a homicide, it will be the first murder of the year in the North Okanagan area.