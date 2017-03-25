‘15 is not enough’: March draws attention to scarcity of midwives in Sask.

Accessibility for all — that was the message participants at Saturday’s March for Midwives hoped to send to the provincial government.

The march was organized to draw attention to the scarcity of midwives in Saskatchewan and pressure the government for change.

“Current numbers are saying about 50 to 60 per cent of women are being turned down per month, and that’s just in Saskatoon alone,” march organizer Amanda Harder said.

According to the Midwives Association of Saskatchewan, there are currently only 15 active midwives in the province. This means the majority of women, like Harder, are forced to change their birth plan.

“I got turned down for midwifery services for my first birth with my son,” Harder said.

She is hoping that the future amalgamation of the health regions, combined with the province’s debt, will push the government to seek savings options like a large-scale midwifery program.

“We need to focus on the numbers. Having low-risk births saves money — having a midwife saves about $2,000 per birth. If they’re going to keep telling us that they don’t have enough money and they can’t fund us anymore, then they aren’t looking at the numbers.”

“The numbers don’t lie — midwives save money.”

In an email sent to Global News, a government representative said the Saskatchewan Ministry of Health has tried to hire more midwives.

“The Ministry of Health is aware that this is a long-standing issue, and we fully support regional efforts to attract more midwives to serve the province.”

“Attracting and retaining new midwives has been a challenge.”

“These numbers are in no way indicative of efforts being made by regions to recruit these important service providers,” the statement continued. “I know that Regina Qu’Appelle Health Region has had long-standing job postings, and the funds are available to hire additional midwives, but they have been unsuccessful in receiving qualified applicants.”

The province has also removed the second midwife attendant requirement for home births, so more expecting mothers can access resources.

“I think the biggest thing is that Saskatchewan doesn’t have a midwifery college, so what happens is that women who are interested in becoming midwives are leaving the province,” Sarah Cochrane, a birth and labour doula, said.

“Saskatchewan isn’t doing a good job of drawing midwives in and providing a space and program for them that works,” she added.

The situation has created a huge disparity between provinces. Manitoba has the second-lowest number at 77 active midwives, according to Cochrane.

The March for Midwives plans to hold another walk in the fall at the legislative building.