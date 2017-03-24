Dylan Koshman’s 2008 disappearance now under investigation by Edmonton homicide unit

More than eight years after Dylan Koshman‘s disappearance, Edmonton homicide detectives are now investigating the case, the service said Friday.

Koshman, 21, was last seen by his roommates walking away from his home in the area of 104 Street and 33 Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. on Oct. 11, 2008. Police said he had been drinking, got into an argument with his roommates and was asked to leave.

Koshman’s girlfriend reported him missing to police four days later. His family has not seen or heard from him since and has mounted yearly vigils on the anniversary of his disappearance.

The case was under investigation by the missing persons unit but the homicide section is now involved, police said.