No living wage for seasonal, part time city employees

City Council is not taking the final step towards becoming a Living Wage employer.

Hamilton politicians, as part of what has been a contentious budget process, have voted against spending over a million dollars to increase the salaries of all seasonal, part-time employees to $15.85 per hour.

They rejected motions to offer the increase in 2017, or to phase it in over four years.

All full-time staff at the City of Hamilton are already earning more than the Living Wage, a figure that has been established by the Social Planning and Research Council.

Social planner Deirdre Pike has said that the calculation is based on a family of four, with two young children, and what it costs them to pay for rent, food, childcare, transportation, education and recreation expenses.

The increase rejected by councillors on Friday would have applied to certain part-time staff including crossing guards and library pages.

Ward 1 Councillor Aidan Johnson supported the wage hike for what he calls “ethical reasons”. Stoney Creek’s Doug Conley insists that while he’s hopeful they can look at it again in the future, he”can not support it at this point”.

City Council could finalize the 2017 operating budget as soon as next Wednesday, and the average projected residential tax increase remains in the area of 2.4%.

That percentage will vary widely from ward-to-ward because of property value reassessments.