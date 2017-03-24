SoBi Hamilton celebrates successful year

Hamilton’s bike-share operator is celebrating the program’s second birthday.

SoBi Hamilton will be hosting a “glowride” at 8 p.m. Friday, to be followed by a community party at Beasley Park.

General Manager Chelsea Cox notes they’ve seen 20 per cent growth in usage over the past year and now have over 12,000 active members who have travelled more than 1.14 million kilometres using SoBi bicycles.

On its first birthday, SoBi Hamilton had about 8,000 active members.

Cox adds that year three will see the launch of an equity program called Everyone Rides, which aims to “[remove] barriers for people who may not be able to afford purchasing a membership.”