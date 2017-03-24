Halifax police investigating suspicious package
Halifax Regional Police are currently investigating a suspicious package in the 5800 block of South Street.
Officers were called to the area at 1:18 p.m. after someone noticed a package in the playground there.
Vehicle and pedestrian traffic has been shut down between Robie and Wellington streets for the time being.
Officers with the Explosive Disposal Unit are now working to examine the package.
