Halifax police investigating suspicious package

Halifax Regional Police are currently investigating a suspicious package in the 5800 block of South Street.

Officers were called to the area at 1:18 p.m. after someone noticed a package in the playground there.

Police currently have part of South St blocked off. Suspicious package was found on playground. Disposal unit on scene.

Vehicle and pedestrian traffic has been shut down between Robie and Wellington streets for the time being.

Officers with the Explosive Disposal Unit are now working to examine the package.