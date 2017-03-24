NB sees record number of property assessment appeals in with more likely to come

The New Brunswick government has seen a sharp spike in property tax assessment appeals as numbers hit an all time high one week ahead of the deadline.

READ MORE: Some New Brunswick residents shocked by large property tax assessment hikes

So far 4,125 property assessment appeals have been filed with the province since the bills went out at the beginning of the month.

The number shows a sharp spike in appeals received last year when the total number reached 2,358.

“If people want to appeal we respect that,” said Serge Rousselle, Environment & Local Government Minister

The increase might be tied to calls from opposition leader Blaine Higgs who encouraged all residents who questioned the validity of their bill to file an appeal.

“I guess it may have had some impact,” Higgs admitted. “People have to protect themselves.”

“In many cases it seems assessments are going up when the market conditions are going down and they need to not just let it wash through,” he said. “They need to look at it closely.”

READ MORE: NB realtors, government watchdog calling on property assessment changes

In addition to the request of residents Higgs also recommended an extension of the deadline be instituted.

It’s a measure not granted by the government.

“I just want people to do the responsible thing, I’m not asking to flood the department unnecessarily,” he said. “I’m asking for people not to ignore it and really pay attention to it and make sure that they don’t lose the opportunity because the province is not going to extend the date apparently.”

Residents have until March 31 to file an appeal if they believe their property assessment was done in error.

Follow @Jeremy_Keefe