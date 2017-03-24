Jail time for man arrested on W.R. Bennett Bridge

One of two men arrested on the W.R. Bennett Bridge on Jan. 12 has been sentenced to jail time.

Michael Dennison, 25, and Ryan Regan, 33, fled a police stop in Penticton and headed north.

RCMP set up a blockade near Gorman Brothers Sawmill in West Kelowna, but they blew through it, damaging a police car in the process.

The two made it as far as the W.R. Bennett Bridge in Kelowna before they were arrested in an armed police takedown.

On Thursday, Dennison pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a vehicle, operating a vehicle while disqualified and breach of probation.

He was sentenced to 75 days in jail and handed a $500 victim surcharge fine.

He’s also prohibited from driving for two years.

Dennison’s co-accused pleaded guilty last week to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assault with a weapon and flight from a police officer.

His next court appearance is May 11.