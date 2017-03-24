Man charged with attempted murder after family almost run over

A man is facing three counts of attempted murder after an altercation involving a family with a young son.

On Wednesday night, police were called to 121 Avenue and 87 Street for a welfare check.

Police were checking on a 31-year-old man suspected of being on drugs who allegedly fled a residence in a stolen Nissan Maxima.

Roughly two hours later, the suspect drove back to the residence and drove a vehicle toward a woman and her two-year-old son who were getting into their car.

The suspect then reversed and accelerated again, hitting their vehicle several times.

The woman’s partner tried to intervene but the suspect reportedly drove the Nissan Maxima directly at the man.

The family of three were able to run inside their house. No injuries were reported.

Police said there is no relationship between the family and the suspect.

Amit Mana is charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, dangerous driving, mischief and disqualified driving.