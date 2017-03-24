US house set for ‘do-or-die’ vote on healthcare bill

A do-or-die ultimatum from Donald Trump to House Republicans.

The U.S. President saying if lawmakers don’t get behind his plans to scrap and replace Obamacare, he’ll just keep it in place, and move on to another top priority like tax reform.

It could be the difference between whether or not Trump can deliver on one of the biggest promises of his campaign.

After a week of wrangling with Republican lawmakers, he suffered an embarrassing setback on Thursday, when a decision over the new healthcare bill had to be postponed, apparently due to a lack of support.

He’s now demanding lawmakers take a high-stakes vote on the future of U.S. healthcare on Friday afternoon.

But the G.O.P. is divided on whether the bill goes too far or not far enough and Democrats stand united against it.

Even if Trump’s replacement plan gets the 215 votes it needs to pass in the House, it’s then got a potentially tough fight ahead in the Senate, and the clock is ticking.

Lawmakers had aimed to put a new healthcare bill on the President’s desk by April 8th, when Congress starts a two week break and the issue gets kicked further down the road, or if Trump’s taken at his word, left by the wayside.