London’s municipal golf courses opening Tuesday

A week after spring officially arrived, golf season will begin in London.

City hall issued a release on Thursday, alerting residents that London’s four municipal golf courses will open next week.

The golf courses have been off limits since they were shut down last November.

The Thames Valley Classic, Thames Valley Hickory 9, Fanshawe Quarry and River Road golf courses will all open next Tuesday, March 28 at 10 a.m.

Players should be aware that at the start of the season, power cart availability will vary from course to course based on course conditions.

Should you require a power cart to play golf, call 519-661-4450. This information can also be found daily on the City of London Municipal Golf Facebook and Twitter pages.