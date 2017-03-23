Mosaic fined $85K in Saskatchewan mining accident

Mosaic has been fined after a worker was seriously injured at its Colonsay, Sask. mine in 2014.

The worker’s leg was crushed by a conveyor on Feb 14, 2014 at the mine located southeast of Saskatoon.

On Tuesday, Mosaic pleaded guilty for violating Saskatchewan Occupational Health and Safety legislation.

The company was fined $61,000 for failing to ensure all equipment used at the mine was designed, constructed, installed, maintained and operated to safely perform any task for which the equipment is used.

Mosaic was also handed a surcharge of $24,400 in Saskatoon provincial court.