Canada
March 23, 2017 11:05 am
Updated: March 23, 2017 11:10 am

Pastor planning healing service after North Preston, NS church damaged in fire

By Staff The Canadian Press

Members of the community look on as firefighters battle hotspots after a fire damaged St. Thomas Baptist Church in North Preston, N.S. on Wednesday, March 22, 2017. The pastor of an historic church in a community just east of Halifax says his congregation will soon work out a plan to rebuild after a fire caused extensive damage to the large structure.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press
The pastor of an historic church in a community just east of Halifax says his congregation will soon work out a plan to rebuild after a fire caused extensive damage to the large structure.

Rev. Wallace Smith of St. Thomas Baptist Church in North Preston, N.S., said they are awaiting a report from an insurance inspector on how bad the damage is to a building that has been a central gathering spot since it was founded over 160 years ago.

No one was hurt in the accidental blaze, but the rear of the wooden building was left with a gaping, charred hole that reaches the peak of the roof.

Smith said a previously planned service on the theme of community healing will go ahead at the nearby community centre at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

He said while the fire is a setback, the congregation has strong faith in God and plans to work through what he refers to as “a grieving time,” and create a plan to return to their own building.

The pastor said on some Sundays, his church receives as many as 600 people and has a choir of about 30 people.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

