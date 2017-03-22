Age is only a number for 93-year-old athlete

Jean DeBolt fell in love with sport in high school in 1938.

She was about 15 years old when she started curling and took part in track.

She was in her early 20s when she discovered five-pin bowling – a passion she kept up for 65 years.

“I liked it and I was fairly good at it,” DeBolt said.

After 30 years of golf, now she participates in lawn bowling. She started with outdoor lawn bowling which she adored because she got to be outside.

Now, with sore knees, she sticks indoors as a part of the Edmonton Indoor Lawn Bowling Club which plays every Wednesday at three venues across the city.

“My friend and I decided, we were golfing and we were pushing 80, that we better take up another sport,” DeBolt said. “So we went lawn bowling when I was 80.”