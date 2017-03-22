West Island Community Shares launches ambitious fundraising blitz to reach $1.2 M goal

West Island Community Shares has launched an ambitious drive, called “Live Here, Give Here,” to raise $45,000 in 24 hours.

The organization is attempting to reach a $1.2 million threshold by Thursday, March 23.

@WICSPartage trying to reach end-of-month fundraising goal in 24 hours. During today's first hour it already raised $3,000. @Global_Montreal — Billy Shields (@billyshields) March 22, 2017

Within the first hour Wednesday, the organization had raised about $3,000 in emailed donations.

“One of the misconceptions in the West Island is that it’s a wealthy community all round,” said Leanne Bayer, WICS executive director.

“It’s just not true. So, we try to reach out to people who are struggling.”

At Community Shares for Live here, Give here. All donations will be matched today through March 31st. #communityshares #liveheregivehere — Denise Hupé (@smilyhupe) March 22, 2017

The organization supports about 40 West Island charities, who in turn make contributions of various sorts to about 60,000 people.