West Island Community Shares launches ambitious fundraising blitz to reach $1.2 M goal

West Island Community Shares has launched an ambitious drive, called “Live Here, Give Here,” to raise $45,000 in 24 hours.
The organization is attempting to reach a $1.2 million threshold by Thursday, March 23.
Within the first hour Wednesday, the organization had raised about $3,000 in emailed donations.
“One of the misconceptions in the West Island is that it’s a wealthy community all round,” said Leanne Bayer, WICS executive director.
“It’s just not true. So, we try to reach out to people who are struggling.”
The organization supports about 40 West Island charities, who in turn make contributions of various sorts to about 60,000 people.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.