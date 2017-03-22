Teen missing from Kamloops area for 1 month could be in B.C. or Alberta: RCMP

RCMP in Kamloops, B.C. and family members are appealing to the public for help finding a 17-year-old girl who went missing just over a month ago.

Police said Aislynn Hanson went missing from a local medical facility on Feb. 20 and was seen in the Kamloops area four days later.

Arlene Hanson, Aislynn’s grandmother, said she’d been taking care of the teen since she was three years old.

“I’m really fearful for her,” Arlene told Global News. “It is scary, because you know that she doesn’t have the capabilities…”

Arlene said her granddaughter was in a secure unit at the Hillside Psychiatric Centre for assessment when she escaped through a door.

“Aislynn, just please contact us, we want you safe,” she told Global News Wednesday. “Call the RCMP, just whatever you feel you need to do to come home and be safe. We love you and we don’t want anything to happen to you.”

RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said there was “no medical concern” for the teen.

Police believe she may be elsewhere in B.C. or potentially in Alberta. Shelkie said Hanson went missing once before and was found in southern Alberta, though she has no family or friends there.

Hanson is described as five feet, four inches tall with a medium build. Police said she has waist-length blondish-brown hair and was last seen in a patterned hoodie, black leggings and Ugg boots. Her eye teeth “noticeably distend out of her mouth,” RCMP said.

“The longer that Aislynn is missing, the more her family is concerned,” police said in a Wednesday statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

— With files from Global’s Shelby Thom