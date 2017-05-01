Nova Scotia Election: Sackville-Beaver Bank candidates

Quick take: Liberal MLA Stephen Gough is the incumbent in the riding. The riding will likely see a three-way race on election night.

Candidates

Liberal: Gough was first elected in 2013. He is a practicing Baptist minister, a DJ, and has worked as a transmission technician. He was a backbench MLA under Premier Stephen McNeil.

Progressive Conservative: Brad Johns is a former Halifax Regional Councillor. After representing District 14 since 2000, he lost the 2016 election to newcomer Lisa Blackburn.

NDP: Dennis Kutchera is a film and TV editor. During his nomination speech he cited the Liberals’ cut to the film and TV tax credit as part of the reason for running for political office.

Riding background

History: Gough won the riding in 2013 for the Liberals with 40.21 per cent of the vote. The riding was created from a mash-up of other ridings ahead of the 2013 election. Prior to that, the ridings making up Sackville-Beaver Bank primarily elected NDP candidates in the last two decades with some wins for the Progressive Conservatives in the first decade of 2000.

Boundaries: The riding includes most of Upper and Middle Sackville. It is bounded by Beaver Bank Road and Highway 101.

Demographics: Includes the fast-growing population Middle Sackville, Upper Sackville and Beaver Bank,