Okanagan forecast

Tuesday, March 21, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

A southerly flow associated with a low moving across the Central Interior will keep a slight of a shower in the forecast on Wednesday, however sunny breaks will also be possible.

A greater chance of sun is on deck for Thursday, before the next low moves in from the southwest on Friday with more showers.

Wednesday’s daytime high range: 6 to 11C

~ Duane/Wesla